  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. News
  4. Vahdam India doubles net revenue to Rs 159 cr in FY21

Vahdam India doubles net revenue to Rs 159 cr in FY21

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 14th, 2021, 22:20:50hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Premium tea company Vahdam India registered a 110 per cent growth in its net revenue for FY 2020-21 at Rs 159 crore.

In FY20, the company had reported a net revenue of Rs 75 crore.

In a statement, Vahdam India said that it plans to achieve Rs 500 crore revenue in the next three years.

During the last fiscal, the brand also achieved net profitability.

Founder & CEO Bala Sarda said: "The pandemic has accelerated our growth, given the shift towards high quality and trusted wellness products, larger adoption of e-commerce globally and a more effective execution capability with a strong leadership team in place."

"We plan to continue to grow by focussing on 3 key growth triggers i.e. going deeper in our current markets (the US, Canada, the UK and Germany) and grow our omni-channel distribution, strengthen our presence in new markets like India and diversify into other relevant product categories."

--IANS

rrb/sn

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features