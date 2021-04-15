Vahdam India doubles net revenue to Rs 159 cr in FY21

New Delhi: Premium tea company Vahdam India registered a 110 per cent growth in its net revenue for FY 2020-21 at Rs 159 crore.
In FY20, the company had reported a net revenue of Rs 75 crore.
In a statement, Vahdam India said that it plans to achieve Rs 500 crore revenue in the next three years.
During the last fiscal, the brand also achieved net profitability.
Founder & CEO Bala Sarda said: "The pandemic has accelerated our growth, given the shift towards high quality and trusted wellness products, larger adoption of e-commerce globally and a more effective execution capability with a strong leadership team in place."
"We plan to continue to grow by focussing on 3 key growth triggers i.e. going deeper in our current markets (the US, Canada, the UK and Germany) and grow our omni-channel distribution, strengthen our presence in new markets like India and diversify into other relevant product categories."