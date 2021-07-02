Vedanta Aluminium launches '#GreenHearts' plantation campaign for Van Mahotsav week

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Vedanta Aluminium, India's largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, has launched the '#GreenHearts' campaign, encouraging all to plant a sapling in solidarity with the Covid warriors and all who have been affected by the pandemic during the Van Mahotsav week.

Van Mahotsav, also known as forest festival, is an annual celebration of plantation of trees observed in the first week of July.

The initiative, rolled out under the Vedanta Cares Green Cover project, has a two-pronged objective -- to unite people with the hope of a better future as the pandemic has affected one and all, and to encourage people to plant saplings in solidarity with the Covid warriors and in the memory of those who lost the fight against the dreaded virus.

The Vedanta Cares Green Cover initiative was launched on World Environment Day, with the aim of planting a million trees across the country. The #GreenHearts campaign is an initiative of the Vedanta Aluminium Business to rally people all over the country to come together and plant a sapling of hope for a better and greener future.

Rahul Sharma, CEO, Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd, said, "The global pandemic has affected all of us. Thousands of people are still battling the pandemic and its many consequences, as the Covid warriors continue to work tirelessly to keep everyone safe. This Van Mahotsav week, we encourage you to stand in solidarity with them by planting saplings.

"At Vedanta Aluminium, our efforts are focused on creating sustained value along economic, environment and social dimensions, such as improving lives and livelihoods of our stakeholders and the local communities. With a pledge to substantially decarbonise our operations by 2050, we are determined in our approach to ensure responsible business growth that creates shared value for our country, customers and communities."

At Vedanta Aluminium, good governance and sustainable development are the twin pillars that drive the company's business aspirations. The company has deployed global best-in-class technologies and best practices to realise significant efficiencies in economic, environment and social parameters.

In FY20, Vedanta Aluminium had generated and distributed economic value to the tune of $4.8 billion. Over $14 million was spent in community investments through social interventions in livelihood and skill development, women's empowerment, quality education, health & sanitation etc., improving the lives of three lakh people hailing from local communities

Recycling and reuse of wastewater generated at plants resulted in 3.6 million m3 reduction in freshwater consumption over previous fiscal.

Vedanta's Aluminium Smelter at Jharsuguda is India's first, and the world's third smelter to deploy Digital Smelter Solution. It uses digital twin technology, predictive and prescriptive analytics to enhance energy efficiency, reduce raw material consumption and arrest wastage of material through remote advisory system.

As many as 10.5 million units of renewable power was purchased by the business for consumption. Its 'Carbon Forum' created at group level is proactively working on the company's carbon mitigation approach.

Partnership with Runaya LLC has resulted in 100 per cent utilisation of dross, a by-product of aluminium smelting, resulting in zero waste.

More than 100 per cent fly ash utilisation for various purposes, including cement manufacturing, brick manufacturing and backfilling of mine void etc. has been initiated.

Rehabilitation of mined out areas at the Mainpat and Bodai Daldali bauxite mines in Chhattisgarh with plantation of 2 million saplings and creation of water recharging structures has been done.

With 12 per cent women professionals, Vedanta Aluminium has one of the highest gender diversity ratios in the metal and mining sector in India.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Vedanta Aluminium has supported the local communities, district administrations, state governments and the Central government with grocery supplies, PPE kits, medical equipment, oxygen, financial contribution, and many other need-based requirements.

Aligned to Vedanta Limited's pledge to move towards carbon neutrality, Vedanta Aluminium has directed for initiatives under the three key pillars of workforce -- health and safety, climate change and environment management, and community and social performance for 2021 and beyond.

Vedanta Aluminium's sustainability performance is encapsulated in the recently-launched Sustainable Development Report.

The report highlights Vedanta Aluminium's performance across key sustainability parameters such as energy management, water management, biodiversity management, air quality, health & safety, social impact and governance etc. for the FY 2019-20 performance period.

The Sustainable Development Report was unveiled on World Environment Day and can be accessed on the business' website www.vedantaaluminium.com.

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest manufacturer of aluminium, producing half of India's aluminium at 1.96 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY21. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries.

With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

--IANS

san/arm