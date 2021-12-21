Vedanta Aluminium launches High-Speed Billets for extrusion industry

The company's global experts on billet extrusion also shared a slew of initiatives as part of its Customer Technical Service cell for unparalleled customer experience.

New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, launched High-Speed Billets for the global extrusion industry at a virtual event with participants from the downstream and extrusion industry.

Vedanta is India's largest manufacturer and exporter of high-quality aluminium billets, which find end-usage in Building & amp; Construction, Solar/Renewable Energy, Automotive, Electrical and many other key industries through the extrusion process. Extrusion is a process used to create objects of a fixed cross-section profile by pushing material through a die. It also creates excellent surface finish and gives considerable freedom of form in the design process.

The High-Speed Billets are a part of Vedanta Aluminium's portfolio of billet offerings, manufactured with the highest engineering precision. Best-in-class global technologies like Wagstaff Hot-Top Air Slip Casting System (USA) and Hertwich Continuous Homogenising Furnace (Austria) have been used to manufacture these billets.

Vedanta's High-Speed Billets can improve extrusion speed by at least 25 per cent, or more, depending on the extrusion environment.

With superior metallurgical properties brought about with stringent process control and optimised chemistry, these billets demonstrate exceptional extrusion speed without compromising on the strength of the extruded profile. These products show significant improvement in process recovery as well as die life.

Launching the product, Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd, said, "We are committed to manufacturing the best aluminium products, as well as offering our customers a powerful competitive edge in their business aspirations. Our holistic solutions are market-responsive and tailored to support customers at various stages of their evolving business journey. With our deep R& D capabilities and global expertise, we are keen to co-create leading-edge innovations with our customers. High-Speed Billets are our latest offering in a long line of expertly customized product solutions for various industry segments."

Vedanta's Customer Technical Services cell anchors customers' quality and technical requirements from existing and new products. Jonathan Pangborn, global billet- extrusion expert working with Vedanta's Customer Technical Services cell added, "Vedanta Aluminium has a robust and quality-focused manufacturing. The Customer Technical Service team is geared up to adapt our customized product portfolio to the evolving needs of the extrusion industry. I look forward to collaborating with customers and providing the best technical solutions to them, as part of Vedanta's value-added service offering."

As aluminium is a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry with potential for greater applications in a sustainability-conscious world, Vedanta is also focusing its efforts on R&D, bringing together Technical, Operations and Marketing expertise in a Centre of Excellence to invent the next big thing in aluminium. Vedanta is constantly augmenting its value-added product portfolio by introducing customer-centric products and next-generation technologies.

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest manufacturer of aluminium, producing half of India's aluminium at 1.97 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY21. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class Aluminium Smelters, Alumina Refinery and Power Plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.