Vedanta enhances Covid relief measures for employees

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Leading oil & gas and metals company Vedanta has enhanced the Covid relief measures for its employees.

Accordingly, it will provide salary and other benefits to the families of the deceased employees till their notional retirement date.

"Considering the fatalities caused by Covid-19 and the recent black fungus epidemic, the company is providing benefits to the family members of the deceased employees in the form of continued payments of last drawn fixed salary till their notional date of retirement," the company said.