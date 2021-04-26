Vedanta says committed to supply 1,000 T oxygen, silent on modalities

The company, in a statement, said it is working with experts on how best to resolve the logistics of dispatching oxygen to critical areas in Tamil Nadu on priority and subsequently across the nation.

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) With all major Tamil Nadu political parties agreeing on allowing Vedanta Ltd to operate its about 1,000 ton oxygen plant at its copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, the company said it is committed to make the entire capacity available for producing medical grade oxygen.

However, the company declined to comment when IANS asked whether it has the compression and bottling plant at its copper smelter plant and about the purity level of the oxygen to be produced.

The company was also silent when asked about the production capacity of liquid oxygen.

Vedanta had told the apex court that based on the condition of the oxygen plant, production can be started in two or four weeks.

Vedanta had approached the Supreme Court to allow it to protect and maintain its important assets in the smelter plant and permit it to produce 1,050 tonnes of oxygen and supply freely to nearby hospitals and to other states.

--IANS

vj/vd