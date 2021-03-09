Vehicle registrations fell 13.43% in February

On Tuesday, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed that vehicle registration declined by 13.43 per cent to around 14.99 lakh in February 2021, compared to over 17.31 lakh units reported for the corresponding period of last year.

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Vehicle registrations declined on both sequential and year-on-year (YoY) basis in February 2021.

Similarly, the registration count declined on a sequential basis to around 14.99 lakh in February from over 15.92 lakh in January 2021.

However, in February 2021, registration of personal vehicles grew by 10.59 per cent on a YoY basis to 254,058 units.

Similarly, tractor registration rose 18.89 per cent on a YoY basis in February to 61,351 units.

In contrast, two-wheeler registration fell by 16.08 per cent to over 10.91 lakh units.

--IANS

