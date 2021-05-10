Vehicle registrations plunge over 31% in April YoY: FADA

Vehicle registration stood at 11,85,374 units in April 2021, compared to 17,38,802 units reported for the corresponding period of last year and 16,49,678 units in March 2021.

The data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a sequential decline of 28.15 per cent during the month under review.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) India's vehicle registrations declined by 31.83 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2021.

However, tractor registration during last month rose by 3.52 per cent on a YoY basis to 38,285 units.

In contrast, registration of passenger vehicles declined by 11.56 per cent on a YoY basis to 2,08,883 units.

Similarly, two-wheeler registration fell by 35.35 per cent to 8,65,134 units.

"India is currently facing one of its toughest times with 2nd wave of covid creating a havoc in everyone's life. This time, the spread is not only limited to urban markets but has also taken rural India in its grasp," FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said.

"Unlike last year, the lockdown this time around has been imposed by the state governments and not the Centre. Due to this, there has been no relief announcements which has come out till now either by the Centre or the RBI and Auto OEMs," he added.

Besides, on a YoY basis, the overall vehicle registration for FY21 was lower by 29.85 per cent at 1,52,71,519 units compared to FY20.

According to the data, tractor registration during the previous fiscal rose by 16.11 per cent on a YoY basis to 6,44,779 units.

On the other hand, registration of passenger vehicles declined by 13.96 per cent on a YoY basis to 23,86,316 units.

The two-wheeler registration fell by 31.51 per cent to 1,15,33,336 units.

