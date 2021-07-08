Vehicle retail sales rise in June: FADA

The data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a rise of 22.26 per cent during the month under review from the level of June 2020.

New Delhi: India's overall vehicle retail sales rose in both sequential and on year-on-year basis in June 2021.

The vehicle retail sales rose to 12,17,151 units last month from 9,92,610 units sold during June 2020.

On sequential basis, FADA had reported an overall vehicle retail sales figure of 5,35,855 units for May 2021.

However, last month's overall retail sales figure when compared to June 2019 (per-pandemic) period showed decline of 28.32 per cent.

In June 2019, the overall vehicle retail sales stood at 16,98,005 units.

Segment wise, retail sales of personal vehicles rose 43.45 per cent on a YoY basis but was down by 10.27 per cent when compared to June 2019 levels to 1,84,134 units.

Similarly, two-wheeler registration rose by 16.90 per cent on a YoY basis but was down 30.47 per cent from June 2019 levels to 9,30,324 units.

Notably, tractor retail sales rose on both retail and sequential basis. The segment's off-take grew by 14.27 per cent on a sequential basis and 27.66 per cent from June 2019 levels to 52,261 units.

The commercial vehicle segment posted a growth of 236.19 per cent on a YoY basis but fell 45.11 per cent to 35,700 units.

"The month of June witnessed re-opening for most of the states except the ones in South," said FADA President Vinkesh Gulati.

"Due to this, the industry witnessed a high pent up demand which was stuck in the system because of statewide lockdowns.

"While all the categories were in green, Passenger Vehicles maintains seeing good demand as customers continued to show keenness in vehicles for observing social distancing and safety of their families."

