Verloop.io invests over $2.5 mn to build NLP super bots

These funds are allocated from the Series A funding that was raised in 2020, said a company statement.

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Customer support automation startup Verloop.io has announced that it has invested as much as $2.5 million into developing super bots that can understand natural languages, called NLP super bots, for improving support automation.

These NLP super bots powered by AI, can support 92 per cent of all the customer queries without human intervention. Right now, its bots can support over 60 per cent of customer queries without the need of a human call centre executive.

"There are several chatbots which exist in the market today and many of them are rule-based. Rule-based flows constrain the user to a structured dialog based on choice selection and keyword matching," Verloop.io. Founder & CEO Gaurav Singh said.

"However, AI-based chatbots can understand different user utterances, even if they don't match specific keywords or pre-defined sentences. They can also continue learning from the mistakes and become smarter with time. Leveraging domain-specific terms enables better language understanding, creating bots which are specialised to answer domain-specific questions," he said.

The super bots can cater to clients across sectors and support six new languages. Verloop.io already supports 14 languages including Hindi, Arabic, Konkani, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

