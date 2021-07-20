Vestige ranked number 7 in the Direct Selling News' list

Having grown strategically in business, markets as well as products, Vestige recently celebrated its 17th year of operations since inception in 2004.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, India's largest home-grown direct selling company was ranked number 7 in the Direct Selling News' list of top direct selling companies as rated by social media and online presence in the International Digital Momentum Index.

The International Digital Momentum Index is a measure of top Direct Selling companies globally, which saw a significant social media growth and digital presence in quarter 2.

The rankings initiated by the Direct Selling Capital Advisors, showcase the comparison between Q2 to Q1 in their current results. Due to the pandemic, the industry witnessed a growth in Instagram followers and engagement while Facebook experienced a slight decline.

The 100 plus portfolio of Direct Selling companies also saw impressive web traffic and a quarter-over-quarter improvement of plus 20 per cent. Overall, Q2 was a modest improvement from Q1, presumably due to the general reopening of the economy and social engagements, but still somewhat depressed going into the summer months.

--IANS

san/dpb