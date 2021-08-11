Vestige receives 'Commitment To Being a Great Place to Work' recognition

New Delhi: Honouring Vestige Marketing Ltd's consistent commitment to excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture -- Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie, India's only leading home-grown direct selling company, was certified the Great Place To Work for the third year in a row.

Vestige Marketing Ltd has won the great place to work three times in a row, 2019 and 2020 being a mid-size workplace and in 2021 entered the category of a Great Large-Size Workplace, the only Indian direct selling company to reach this milestone. This accolade has been bestowed on the direct selling company giant by the Great Place to Work Institute, India.

Mr. Gautam Bali, MD Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd, expressing his pride at Vestige winning the coveted certification said, "We are thrilled to have received the 'Commitment To Being A Great Place To Work' recognition. The honour recognizes our constant effort to make our workplace an ecosystem of positive productivity. Our constant endeavours to create a culture of cohesiveness, appreciation and trust across our offices, distribution points and in the hearts of our millions of distributors marched us to this achieve-ment."

Over the years Great Place to Work® Institute has studied organisations that have consistently focused on providing a superior employee experience based on feedback. These organisations have stayed commit-ted to their intent towards building a great workplace experience. Their efforts have been endorsed by employees year on year.