Vi Business Plus introduces new mobility offerings for enterprises

Vi Business Plus is a mobility solution, which enables mobile workforce to connect, communicate, collaborate and do a lot more with their post-paid plans.

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), has introduced new post-paid plans designed for businesses and working professionals.

Starting at Rs 299, Vi Business Plus enables enterprises, small businesses, and their workforce more flexibility to connect in an efficient and secure manner, no matter where they operate from.

Going beyond voice and data, Vi Business Plans offer an array of value added benefits such as Mobile Security, Location Tracking, Data Pooling and Entertainment.

The latest post-paid offering from Vi Business comes at a time when businesses - particularly SMEs and Start-ups - are adapting to hybrid ways of working and are looking for connectivity solutions that are affordable, convenient and secure.

Commenting on the launch of Vi Business Plus, Abhijit Kishore, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said: "Vi Business is focused at enabling digital transformation for enterprises, SMEs and start-ups.

Flexible, secure and convenient mobility solutions have become a need of the hour for organisations and entrepreneurs alike. Vi Business Plus addresses the genuine business concerns of data security, employee safety & well being."

--IANS

sn/sdr/