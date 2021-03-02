VIL acquires spectrum in 5 circles to enhance 4G services

In a regulatory filing, VIL said that it has used this opportunity to optimise its spectrum holding post-merger to create further efficiencies in few circles.

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) on Tuesday said it has acquired spectrum in five circles, which would help the telco to enhance its 4G coverage and capacity.

"The spectrum we have acquired in the 5 circles will further help us to enhance our 4G coverage and capacity, enabling superior digital experience for our customers," it said in the filing.

The company said that it entered the auction holding the largest quantum of spectrum with a very small fraction, which was administratively allocated and used for GSM services, coming up for renewal.

Congratulating the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the successful completion of the spectrum auction, the company, however said that as the industry readies to deploy 5G technology with India specific use cases in the next few years.

"We are hopeful that large quantum of spectrum in globally harmonised bands, will be made available for all operators in the future as well as it would be at fair prices that allow operators to have ability to rapidly rollout networks."

--IANS

rrb/ksk/