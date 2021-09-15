Vinod Kannan to succeed Leslie Thng as Vistara CEO from January

Thng, after leading Vistara for more than four years, will move on to take up a senior appointment with Singapore Airlines from January 1, 2022.

New Delhi: Full service private airline Vistara said on Tuesday that its Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan will succeed Leslie Thng as the airline's Chief Executive Officer from January 1, 2022.

At present, Kannan serves as Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer.

He had joined the airline in June 2019 as the Chief Strategy Officer and currently heads network planning, revenue management, marketing, customer experience and cabin service operations, among others.

"He started his career with Singapore Airlines in 2001 and has held various senior positions in the airline. Prior to joining Vistara, he had served as the Chief Commercial Officer for Scoot, the budget airline subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group," the airline said in a statement.

Kannan has handled global network planning and has spent eight years running operations in Indonesia, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

According to Vistara Chairman Bhaskar Bhat: "Leslie Thng has led the airline through a significant phase, with the start of international operations and the entry into service of various aircraft, including the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

"Vinod Kannan will lead Vistara in its next phase of growth, building on the strong foundation laid by Leslie. This company continues to benefit from the strong commitment of the two partners, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines."