Vistara commences non-stop flights between Mumbai and Male

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday commenced its non-stop flights between Mumbai and Male.
According to the airline, the inaugural flight was operated by Vistara's Airbus A320neo aircraft.
The airline will fly three times a week on the route under India's transport bubble agreement with the Republic of Maldives.
"Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies,"
At present, the airline has a fleet of 44 aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320, two Airbus A321neo, six Boeing B737-800NG, and two Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
--IANS
rv/sn/sdr/