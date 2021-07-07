Vistara launches Delhi-Tokyo flight services

The airline will fly once a week between the two cities using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Accordingly, the inaugural flight was operated under the air bubble agreement between India and Japan.

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday inaugurated its non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda.

"We look forward to further strengthening our presence on this new route in the coming months," Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng.

Besides, the airline said it accepts all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

The Tata SIA Airlines known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

