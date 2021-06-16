Vistara operates flight with fully vaccinated crew

The special flight UK963 between Delhi and Mumbai was operated by crew, who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Full service carrier Vistara said on Wednesday that it has operated 'India's first flight with pilots and cabin crew fully vaccinated against Covid-19'.

Besides, the airline said that it plans to operate more such flights in the coming days as the number of fully-vaccinated staff increases.

"Vaccination is the best known defence against the pandemic that is helping the world get back to normalcy, subsequently aiding the recovery of the aviation industry," Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We have been consistently getting our staff vaccinated in our endeavour to ensure safety for them, their families and our customers whom they serve," he added.

Recently, the airline had got nearly 100 per cent of its eligible employees vaccinated with at least their first doses.

"This included Vistara's airport and corporate staff, cabin crew and pilots. Vistara continues to ramp up its efforts to ensure all eligible employees receive their second doses as well in time, and are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at the earliest," the airline said in a statement.

