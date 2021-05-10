Vistara to launch non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo

The airline will use its newly acquired Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to serve the route. This makes Vistara the only Indian carrier to offer the choice of flying Premium Economy class in addition to Business and Economy cabins.

The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities under India's travel bubble agreement with Japan.

Vistara has also trained its cabin crew in the Japanese language to extend the warmth of true Indian hospitality to travellers from Japan.

Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "Far East has been an extremely important geography for our global expansion from the beginning for its tremendous growth potential. We are delighted to add Japan to our international network, under the travel bubble and look forward to providing the best of Indian hospitality while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene for our customers on this sector."

Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara's web site, mobile app, and through travel agents. Introductory, all-inclusive, round-trip fares between Delhi and Tokyo ranges from Rs 45,000 (economy) to about Rs 1,50,000 (business). Premium economy return ticket is priced at around Rs 74,000.

