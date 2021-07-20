Vivo among top 5 global smartphone brands in Q2: Report

According to market research firm Canalys, Vivo has been ranked fifth in global smartphone shipments with a market share of 10 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, up 27 per cent year on year.

"Quarterly numbers from Canalys indicated that Vivo maintained strong growth momentum to remain among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past year," the company said in a statement.

"Leveraging a local mindset, understanding of local culture and management, Vivo strives for impressive performance as the company continues to expand across the globe," it added.

As of now, Vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions and has more than 400 million users worldwide.

According to the market research firm, Samsung was still the leading vendor with a 19 per cent share of smartphones shipped and Xiaomi took second place for the first time ever, with a 17 per cent share. Apple was third with 14 per cent market share.

In the second quarter of 2021, global smartphone shipments increased 12 per cent, as vaccines rolled out around the world and the new normal for economies and citizens started to take shape.