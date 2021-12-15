Vivo launches new affordable neckband in India

New Delhi: In a bid to offer immersive sound experience, smartphone brand Vivo on Wednesday launched a new neckband -- Wireless Sport Lite -- in India at Rs 1,999.

The neckband is available across Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores in two colour variants -- black and blue.



"After witnessing the success of TWS Neo earphones last year, we are pleased to announce the launch of a new addition to our allied devices range with vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband, a step towards the development of IoT technology," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

"With this new launch, we aim to strike a chord amongst the everyday music lovers by offering an amalgamation of unique and immersive audio experience along with unmatched sound clarity," the spokesperson added.

The new neckband features a 11.2mm driver strong bass and 18 hours of playback time, the company claimed.

The device also has a 'Call Noise Cancellation' feature which ensures you hear everyone on the other end clearly and experience uninterrupted communication.

Packed with 129mAh battery, the neckband provides 5 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.

The neckband also offers many functional features including Easy connection, Magnetic switch, Google Voice assistance, Quick Pair and Game low lagging.

