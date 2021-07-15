Vivo unveils 5G-enabled 'Y72' smartphone in India

The smartphone offers 8GB+4GB expandable RAM and will be available in two attractive colour options -- prism magic and slate gray -- across online and partnered retail stores from July 15.

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) With an aim to expand its 5G portfolio in India, smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday unveiled a new 5G phone -- vivo Y72 -- for Rs 20,990.

"Vivo's youthful Y-series is designed for millennials who are on the search for a smartphone that meets their expectations for an immersive experience," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

"With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio providing customers with a vast selection of smartphones across price points and an unmatched shopping experience," Marya added.

Vivo Y72 sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ Incell display for immersive viewing experience, while the 48MP Multi-Scenario Camera System is designed to capture a super clear world in images.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform and comes with the latest Funtouch OS 11.1, based on the latest Android 11.

It is accompanied with a 5000mAh Battery and the 18W Fast Charge.

With Y72, the gaming mode has been newly updated to give you a fuller sensory gaming experience. It includes the 4D Game Vibration which transports you to realistic battle fields by imitating the recoil of firearms.

Furthermore, the e-sports Mode blocks alerts during game play to create a more immersive gaming experience. Additionally, the all-new vivo Multi-Turbo 5.0 optimizes system processes and preloads apps that you frequently use.

--IANS

vc/na