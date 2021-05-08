Vivo V21 5G: Stylish yet powerful mid-range phone

It comes in three colour options -- sunset dazzle, dusk blue and arctic white.The new Vivo V21 5G showcase a unique OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) front camera housed within one of the industry's thinnest smartphone designs to deliver an unmatched mobile experience.As the name of the phone suggests, the Vivo V21 5G succeeds the Vivo V20 phones from last year.We used the Vivo V21 5G with 8GB+256GB storage variant in sunset dazzle colour for a few days and here is how it performed.In terms of design, the stylish design and the sunset dazzle variant of the smartphone make it look more beautiful.The smartphone sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,404 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate that has a fingerprint reader. The display panel has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the single selfie camera.The display is quite good with proper brightness and decent view angles. The 90Hz refresh rate ensured a silky-smooth feel whether watching videos, playing games, or switching between apps.While using the smartphone under direct sunlight, we did not face any issues as it comes with the right level of brightness. Also, we noticed that the colour reproduction remains intact even when you are viewing the screen from different angles.Overall, the smartphone looks classy and will surely impress people who love to spend time on the OTT platforms in the pandemic times at home.In terms of camera, the smartphone sports a rear camera module similar to the one on the Vivo V20 series.The smartphone includes a 64MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and OIS support, accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone packs a 44MP camera with optical image OIS support and f/2.0 aperture.The images clicked from the rear and front camera were nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light as well as low light conditions.The rear camera also supports 4K video recording.The smartphone supports modes such as AI night portrait, eye autofocus, light filters, kid face beauty, beauty mark retention, head slimming, double exposure, video face beauty, and dual-view video.Under the hood, there's the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.We noticed that the device is ideal for gaming as it could handle most mid-to-heavy games compared to other phones in this segment. The phone did not lag while multitasking. The face unlocks and in-display fingerprint sensor worked fine too.The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery that comes with 33W FlashCharge fast charging. On the full charge, the phone lasted around a day. Our usage included clicking pictures, gaming and watching videos, etc.Conclusion: Vivo V21 5G is a device with a stylish look with neat specs. The overall performance of the device is decent in the mid-price segment which is currently brimming with several other options.