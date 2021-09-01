Vivo X70 Pro+ likely to be unveiled with 50MP camera: Report

The ultra-wide-angle snapper will come with Sony IMX598 48MP sensor behind, while the third cam will be a dedicated shooter for portraits. Its sensor will be 12MP Sony IMX663 and will offer 2x magnification.The periscope cam will have an 8MP sensor and will support 5x zoom. Three of the four shooters will also support OIS for video stabilization, with only the ultra-wide-angle shooter missing it, the report said.The new flagship is expected to run the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and its appearance on Geekbench suggests the same. It was tested with its V2145A model name on the benchmarking platform and scored 1156 with a single core and 3460 with multiple cores, it added.A recent report said that the company might launch both the smartphones -- X70 and X70 Pro -- with different chipsets in China and global markets.Last year, the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro were released with Exynos 1080 chip in China, whereas the global markets received their Snapdragon 870 SoC variants.