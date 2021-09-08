Vivo Y21s with Helio G80 SoC, 50MP triple cameras launched

Beijing: Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y21s, in Indonesia. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 gaming processor.

The Vivo Y21s is priced at IDR 2,799,000 (approx Rs 14,000). It comes in pearl white and midnight blue colour options, reports Gizbot.



In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 1600X720 pixel resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone houses 8MP front-facing camera for selfies with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y21s runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1. The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front.

Other onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

