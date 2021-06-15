VOC Port the gateway for windmill component exports

During the current fiscal 423 windmill blades and frames were handled while the number for the last fiscal was 4,462 windmill blades and towers, VOC Port said.

Chennai, June 15 (IANS) A sizable volume of windmill components like blades, frames have been shipped out through V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port or popularly known as Tuticorin Port.

According to T.K.Ramachandran, Chairman of the port, the size of windmill rotor blades are getting longer off late and congratulated the exporters and others for their patronage to make the port a gateway for export of windmill blades and towers.

Recently VOC Port handled a single export consignment of 24 windmill blades of length 77.50 metres, the longest of its kind handled through the port.

Similarly, the Port had handled 84 windmill blades of length 74.90 metres in a single consignment. It was shipped by Vestas.

