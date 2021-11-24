Vodafone Idea raises prepaid tariffs by around 20%, effective from Nov 25

New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea announced on Tuesday that it would raise tariffs for its prepaid users by around 20 per cent.

The revised tariffs will come into effect from November 25, the telecom operator said.

This announcement by Vodafone Idea comes on the heels of Bharti Airtel's hike in tariffs for its prepaid customers by around 20 per cent, which would come into effect from November 26.