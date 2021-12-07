Vodafone Idea's shares jump sharply post prepaid tariff hike

New Delhi: Telecom service provider Vodafone Ideas share prices have jumped nearly 50 per cent in the past one month.

The company's share price has risen from Rs 9.6 per share in early November to Rs 14.6 at Monday's close.

Notably, a larg part of the rise was seen last week. In the week that ended on Friday (December 3), the telecom operator's share price rose over 30 per cent.