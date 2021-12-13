Volvo announces some R&D files stolen during cyberattack

San Francisco: Volvo Cars has released a statement confirming a breach of sensitive files that resulted from a cyberattack.
The company said it is now aware that "one of its file repositories has been illegally accessed by a third party", XDA Developers reported on Saturday.
"Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion. Volvo Cars has earlier today concluded, based on information available, that there may be an impact on the company's operation," Volvo was quoted as saying.