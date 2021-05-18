Wadhwani Foundation announces $1M grant for Covid-relief

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Wadhwani Foundation (WF) has announced a support of $1 million in grants to 10 charities and NGOs in a bid to help alleviate the devastating impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in India. These grants provide medical resources and assistance to COVID-19 patients and their families.

"Combatting the severe rise in COVID-19 cases and the tremendous burden on Indian families requires a comprehensive approach from as many organizations as possible,", said Romesh Wadhwani, Founder and Chairman of Wadhwani Foundation.

"Wadhwani Foundation can help alleviate some of the suffering Indian families are enduring through aid to charities and organizations providing 'last mile'immediate relief in areas of most need."

For phase 1 of these grants,Wadhwani Foundation has selected WISH Foundation: The Wadhwani Initiative for Sustainable Healthcare, Goonj: Rahat COVID 2021, American Indian Foundation: #AIFCOVID19Response and Indiaspora: Chalo Give initiative.

Wadhwani Foundation established a set of criteria to select charities and NGOs based on the ability to deliver immediate impact to patients and families and measure the impact of the relief, including the ability to immediately reduce the devastating impact and slow the Covid-19 spread in India over the next month by providing medical resources and delivery of direct relief benefits

--IANS

rrb/sn/in