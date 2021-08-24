Wadhwani Foundation salutes startups for converting pandemic challenge into opportunity

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Entrepreneurs' Day, the global not-for-profit Wadhwani Foundation salutes the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurs who have risen to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in a strong bounce-back that catapulted a record number of startups to the unicorn club and also resulted in a record number of M&A deals.

Celebrating the World Entrepreneurs' Day, Dr Ajay Kela, President and CEO, Wadhwani Foundation said, "With 21 Indian startups achieving the unicorn status in 2021, it is heartening to see that the Indian entrepreneurs converted the pandemic challenge into a lifetime opportunity. They did this by aligning their solutions with the behavioural changes of their customers, be it doctors and patients, teachers and students, retailers and consumers, organizations and employees, etc. As a result, India saw its first-ever unicorns in healthtech, e-pharmacy, and social commerce space. Wadhwani Foundation salutes startup and SME entrepreneurs who are accelerating the economic development of our country and creating much-needed good jobs. The Foundation endeavours to help these entrepreneurs realize their full business potential through year-long hands-on training and lifelong support via an AI-empowered 360-degree platform that proactively serves customized knowledge and network resources."

In a nutshell, startup and SME entrepreneurs found new-born opportunities in challenges to ensure the growth of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem in 2021 and are now beginning to reap the benefits of perseverance, seeing the transition from stabilization to growth.

With digital-focused business models, data-driven business decisions, investment in new technology and increased focus on innovation, the future points towards unparalleled growth for the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem at large!