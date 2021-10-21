Want a job? Getting vaccinated may increase your employment chances says this survey

A recent survey from job portal Indeed claims that as much as 82 percent of employers are looking to make vaccination mandatory in the office.

Writing about that vaccine shot that you recently took on your resume may not be a wrong idea at all. In fact stating your vaccination history is likely to improve your prospect of getting that job.

A whopping 70 percent of employers stated that they would desist unvaccinated staff from visiting to the workplace or (worse) resign.

Then there are some organizations where a hybrid model of work is fast gaining prominence. Hybrid model involves visiting the workplace on agreed days.

52 percent of employers and 61 percent of employees are in favour of a hybrid model.

Even as India achieved the mark of a billion vaccinations, a majority of employees expected job-givers to provide vaccination incentives. 91 percent of employers expect vaccination incentives while less than a half (49%) wish to sweeten the vaccination deal says the Indeed report.