  4. Want a job? Getting vaccinated may increase your employment chances says this survey

Source :Sify
Author :Finance Desk
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 21st, 2021, 23:57:34hrs
Job-Employment_pixabay

Writing about that vaccine shot that you recently took on your resume may not be a wrong idea at all. In fact stating your vaccination history is likely to improve your prospect of getting that job.

A recent survey from job portal Indeed claims that as much as 82 percent of employers are looking to make vaccination mandatory in the office.

A whopping 70 percent of employers stated that they would desist unvaccinated staff from visiting to the workplace or (worse) resign.

Then there are some organizations where a hybrid model of work is fast gaining prominence. Hybrid model involves visiting the workplace on agreed days.

52 percent of employers and 61 percent of employees are in favour of a hybrid model.

Even as India achieved the mark of a billion vaccinations, a majority of employees expected job-givers to provide vaccination incentives. 91 percent of employers expect vaccination incentives while less than a half (49%) wish to sweeten the vaccination deal says the Indeed report. 

