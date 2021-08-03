Want to buy electronics? Amazon announces dates for the Great Freedom Festival

Amazon has announced that the festival kicks off from 5th of August 2021 and lasts until 9th August 2021 for a total of five days.

Keen on buying electronics such as Smartphones, TV sets, home appliances, Cameras or any latest gadget? You better wait until the upcoming Amazon India's Great Freedom Festival.

According to Amazon India, there are cool discounts on a wide range of electronics and gadgets besides beauty and apparel items too.

Mobile accessories are expected to start at a range of Rs 69 while consumer electronics, Personal Computers & Accessories could have a discount of as much as 60 percent.

Reports indicate that laptops could sell with discounts and offers as crazy as Rs 30,000 off.

Here is a range of what to expect from the Sale:

Gadgets: Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Assist, Boat Airdopes 141, FireTv devices,

Laptop: LG Gram Laptop, Victus by HP Gaming Laptop,

Smartphones & Tab: OnePlus Nord 5G, Redmi Not 10T, Samsung M21, Lenovo Tab P11,

Tv-Sets: Mi 43 inch Ultra HD 4X Tv, Sony Bravia 55X80AJ,

Appliances: Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Water Purifiers, Mixer, Grinders, Cookers, Dining Sets,

Furniture: Mattresses, Sofa-sets, Cupboards, Almirahs, Couch, Bed room sets,

Prime customers with a SBI credit card stand to benefit immensely during the shopping festival.

Prime customers get a 3 month no cost EMI on select bank cards and would also receive a complimentary screen replacement on smartphone purchase.

Also offered is minimum exchange value of Rs 650 exchange on top-selling feature phones from Samsung, Oppo or Vivo.

Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards. Amazon is also offering free delivery for first orders.

