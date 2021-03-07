Warburg Pincus arm to invest Rs 800 cr in Adani Ports

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited for a 0.49 per cent stake.

Adani Ports will allot up to 1 crore equity shares at Rs 800 per share, on a preferential basis.

The Board of Directors of Adani Ports on Sunday took the decision to issue up the 1 crore shares for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 800 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.