  4. Warburg Pincus arm to invest Rs 800 cr in Adani Ports

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 9th, 2021, 01:58:09hrs
Shipping Ports

Mumbai: Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited for a 0.49 per cent stake.

Adani Ports will allot up to 1 crore equity shares at Rs 800 per share, on a preferential basis.

The Board of Directors of Adani Ports on Sunday took the decision to issue up the 1 crore shares for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 800 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board also approved the issue of notice convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the company to be held on April 6 through video conferencing.
 

