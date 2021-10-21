WB FM blames Modi govt for HNI entrepreneurs exodus

In a series of tweets, the state Finance Minister questioned the government at the centre and questioned whether it was "fear psychosis" on the part of the migrants.

Amit Mitra, West Bengal's Finance Minister has blamed the Modi government at the Centre for a mass exodus of Indian entrepreneurs of high net worth between 2014 and 2020.

Citing several studies, Mitra asked the Prime Minister to place a White Paper on the exodus of entrepreneurs.

Mitra tweeted, "Under Modi Govt 35,000 Indian Entrepreneurs of High Net Worth LEFT India between 2014-2020, as NRI/Immigrants. India RANKED No 1 IN EXODUS IN THE WORLD. WHY? ‘Fear psychosis’?? PM must place WHITE PAPER to Parliament on massive flight of Indian entrepreneurs during his Regime"

Among the three tweets, Mitra posted on the social platform, he reminded an incident involving Piyush Goyal, the former minister of commerce. "Recall 19 minutes of TIRADE against Indian business by Piyush Goel, reportedly saying business practices of INDIAN INDUSTRY WENT AGAINST NATIONAL INTEREST - short of calling them ANTI-NATIONAL. Breeds ‘fear psychosis’, motivating EXODUS ? But,PM did not rebuke Goel. Why?" read the tweet from Amit Mitra.

