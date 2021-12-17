Welspun India, Birlasoft doubled investors' wealth in 2021

New Delhi: Investors in Welspun India and Birlasoft have been rewarded with healthy returns in 2021, as their invested sums have doubled in value.

Shares of Welspun India rose from Rs 68 at the start of the year to Rs 142 at Wednesday's close.

Founded in 1985, Welspun India is into the textile business. The company exports textile products to more than 50 countries.