Wherehouse.io raises seed capital in Better Capitals-led funding round

Besides Better Capital, the other key investors were Java Capital, Titan Capital, First Cheque, and Upsparks. The first round of funding validates the rapid progress and the significant market opportunity for Wherehouse.io and shall enable it to meet the market demand that would help new age e-tailers drive revenue, said a statement by Wherehouse.io.

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Wherehouse.io has raised an undisclosed amount of seed capital led by Better Capital to build advanced solutions and capabilities for the country's e-commerce industry.

Started by Vaibhav Chawla, Jeevan Prakash and Lavelesh Sharma, in October 2020, Wherehouse.io helps D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands to predict and place inventory across a wide network of flexible warehouses and offer excellent last-mile connectivity to deliver their products to their customers in the shortest possible time.

Wherehouse.io has scaled a network of over 2,500 warehouses across more than 12 cities to help brands accelerate the customer experience with a simple and powerful fulfilment technology platform.

Wherehouse.io co-founder Vaibhav Chawla said: "We are extremely delighted to share that our investors have shown immense faith in us. With Covid induced lockdowns in the last few months, each and every brand is looking for a way to build reach and scale. This has resulted in a healthy seller acquisition for us in the last four-five months."

"Customer experience is a core ingredient for success in the D2C category and that's exactly what Wherehouse.io enables for new and growing brands with its on-demand warehousing and fulfilment platform," he said.

"We believed in the innovative approach of Wherehouse in helping D2C brands align their customers in an efficient way. The team has built an amazing business and we look forward to helping them in their journey," said Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital.

--IANS

rrb/sn/skp/