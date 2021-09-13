Wipro Chairman announces return to office from Monday

"After 18 long months, our leaders are coming back to the office starting tomorrow (Monday) twice a week. All fully vaccinated, all ready to go - safely and socially distanced! We will watch this closely," he said in a tweet.

Bengaluru: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji took to social media on Sunday to announce the resumption of work at company offices after 18 months due to the Covid-19 situation.

Premji also put out a short video of 59 seconds showing how well campus is ready to welcome its employees and their safety is ensured at multiple checkpoints through temperature checks and QR scans.

Wipro's annual report stated that the company had triggered its business continuity plans to quickly enable remote working as the pandemic broke out, and less than three per cent of its global workforce was working from the office.

"We have settled well into this new way of working and have continued to make our customers successful. We enjoy their confidence, and I have no doubt that a hybrid model may well be how we work in future," Premji said in the report.