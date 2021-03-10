With continued Oppn uproar, RS adjourned till March 15

Following the pandemonium, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till March 15.

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed 'The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021' amid sloganeering by the Opposition over the demand for suspension of Business on the issue of farmers' agitation and fuel price hike.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected the notices given by the Opposition on the ongoing farmers agitation and fuel price hike.

Congress MPs Deepender S. Hooda and Rajiv Satav, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gave notices on farm laws while Bahujan Samaj Party MP Ashok Siddhartha's notice was on about the fuel price hike.

"The opposition will have ample time on these issues during the Budget and appropriation Bill discussion, also the farmers' issue has been discussed during the first leg of the Budget Session, so notices are not allowed," Naidu said.

The Chairman said: "You want discussion or disruption?"

The House was first adjourned due to pandemonium till 12 noon.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said: "It will not be fair not to discuss the issue when farmers have been agitating in the country."

The farm protests have entered its fourth month after it started on November 26 last year at various borders along the national capital.

The logjam in the Upper House has been continuing since the beginning of this week, when the second leg of the Budget Session began.

