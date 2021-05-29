Woman injured in mysterious blast in J&K's Kupwara dies

Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) Two days after she was critically injured in a mysterious blast along with her daughter in J&K's Kupwara district, a woman succumbed on Saturday in the hospital.

The 49-year old Sara Begum and her 19-year old daughter, Gulnaza Bano, belonging to Sharkoot village of Kupwara district, were critically injured when they were cleaning collard greens and some other wild vegetable they had collected from the nearby forest.