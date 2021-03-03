Women in Business 2021 report: India ahead of global average

The percentage of women in senior management for India stood at 39 per cent, as against the global average of 31 per cent, which signals the changing outlook of Indian businesses towards working women.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) India ranks third in the world for women working in senior management positions, according to the Women in Business 2021 report by global accounting and consulting firm Grant Thornton.

The percentage of women leaders across key positions in C-Suite in the country also emerged higher than the global average in the report. While globally, businesses with at least one woman in the senior management role increased to 90 per cent, the same stands at 98 per cent in India. In fact, 47 per cent of mid-market businesses in India now have women CEOs compared with 26 per cent globally.

Sharing her views on the report findings, Pallavi Joshi Bakhru, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, said: "Under the challenging circumstances of 2020, the boundaries between work and home have blurred. In this scenario, it is good to see action being taken by businesses to ensure employee engagement and inclusion."

As per Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO, Grant Thornton Bharat, the findings from the report reflect the willingness of businesses to adapt, innovate and create a diverse culture. "It is heartening to note India ranks higher than its global counterparts in creating a gender inclusive culture. We are third with 39 per cent women in senior management positions. With more women taking on leadership roles and diversity on board, businesses will open new opportunities for growth."

The report also covers the impact of Covid-19 in the workplace, especially on women. A total of 88 per cent respondents in India believe new working practices will benefit women's career trajectories in the long term compared with 69 per cent globally. 'Innovative', 'adaptive to change' and 'courageous to take risks' will emerge as top leadership traits in 2021.

--IANS

sn/pgh