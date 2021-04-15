Wonderchef aims 30% sales growth in FY22

Wonderchef Co-Founder & MD Ravi Saxena said that in the financial year 2021, the company widened its customer base and clocked sales of around Rs 500 crore.

New Delhi: With revival of consumer demand, Wonderchef targets to increase its sales by 30 per cent in the ongoing financial year (2021-22).

"During the lockdown, our strong presence on the digital landscape helped the brand grow. Post that, with presence across multiple sales channels -- direct-to-home, general trade, army canteens, modern trade, and our exclusive brand outlets --- Wonderchef was able to reach a much wider audience during the entire year and clock sales of Rs 500 crore at the brand level for the first time,"

"We are targeting an increase of 30 per cent in sales over the previous financial year," he said.

Saxena was of the view that the new financial year will be a breakthrough year for Wonderchef. He said that the company will focus heavily on e-commerce along with a sustainable growth strategy in the general trade business.

The company's current share of sales from online channels is 40 per cent and it would focus on its direct-to-customer (D2C) channels for growth in the coming years.

"We have strong Social Media assets which give us a head start compared to the competition and we plan to leverage this in pushing digital growth. We also plan to grow on E-commerce platforms with the use of sharper targeting, in-channel marketing, and innovative product launches," he said.

With reasonable presence in tier-2 and 3 cities largely on the back of the e-commerce platforms, and regular general trade channels, Wonderchef now plan to further expand in these cities by launching customised products keeping in mind the aspirations of customers in these cities, he said.

On the product front, the company would be launching innovative products in categories such as mixer grinders, cooktops, and pressure cookers which would have attractive models at various price-points, Saxena added.

