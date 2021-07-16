Workers claim Apple 'discouraging' them to work from home: Report

In a company Slack channel, nearly 10 Apple employee said they were resigning due to the hybrid work policy or knew others who'd been forced to quit, reports The Verge.

San Francisco, July 16 (IANS) As Apple plans to reopen offices three days a week starting early September, reports have surfaced saying that the tech giant is allegedly discouraging employees to work from home.

The Apple channel on team communication app Slack has more than 6,000 members.

"Apple employees say it's harder than ever to get remote work requests approved after the company rolled out a new hybrid model," the report mentioned.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

An earlier internal employee survey had revealed that respondents want the option to work from home and flexible options are important.

Nearly 90 percent of respondents said they "strongly agree" with the statement "location-flexible working options are a very important issue to me."

Employees defined "location-flexible" as the option to work from home indefinitely.

The survey was done on a Slack channel for employees to discuss remote work.

Apple has started to reopen its headquarters and other offices globally.

The company said that most workers will be asked to come in to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Apple employees also have the chance to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, "to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all your own".

--IANS

na/