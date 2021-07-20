Working to make TN first address for investments: Stalin

Speaking at an investment conference here on Tuesday Stalin said: "Tamil Nadu was the address for culture. We are working to make such Tamil Nadu as the first address for industrial investments."

He also said the government is working towards the target of taking the state's gross domestic product to $1 lakh crore by 2030.

He also urged the industrialists to give out a call to invest in the state to other investors.

Stalin said in order to make investments easy the single window clearance 2.0 has been inaugurated and added that the applications will be processed online.

According to him, 10 million litre per day (MLD) Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant (TTRO) will be set up in Krishnagiri district in a year's time and it will result in adequate supply of water for the industries.

Stalin also said orders has been passed to set up a Rs 500 crore Industrial Eco-System Fund to set up industrial infrastructure including Innovation Centres and others.

A sum of Rs.95.84 crore has been allocated for this purpose, Stalin added.

He said General Electric (GE) has signed an MoU with TIDCO to set up a Centre of Excellence which result in investments for making components for aerospace sector.

Stalin said industrial data base, export cell are being set up in the state to help the industries.

He said 35 MoUs have been signed by the state government on Tuesday involving an investment of Rs 17,141 crore with employment opportunity for 55,054 persons; foundation stone for nine projects have been laid (investment Rs 4,250 crore, employment potential 21,630 persons) and commercial production of five units were started (investment Rs 7,117 crore, employment opportunities to 6,798 persons).

According to him, the new investments are spread out across the state (Tirunelvelli, Tuticorin, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Pudukottai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai) which would provide employment to the youth near their homes.

