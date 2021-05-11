Yamaha Motor suspends production at two Indian plants

In a statement, the company said after a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, it was decided to suspend manufacturing operations at its two plants in India.

Chennai: Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha on Monday announced suspension of operations at its two India plants - at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh -- between May 15 and May 31 due to Covid-19 spread.

"The step has been taken to support the government in its fight against Covid-19 and break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

In the current scenario, the health and safety of its employees is the top priority for the company," India Yamaha Motor said.

The employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall work from home to preserve business continuity while providing the best possible support to customers and business partners.

The two plants with an installed capacity of 1.75 million units per annum employ about 9,000 workers (permanent and casual). The production for domestic and export market is about 9-10 lakh per annum.

