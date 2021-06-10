Yes Bank board okays raising up to Rs 10K cr via debt securities

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) The Board of Yes Bank on Thursday approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through debt securities.

The instruments for raising the fund would include non-convertible debentures (NCD), bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN) among others, the bank said a in a regulatory filing.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank in its meeting held on June 10, 2021, have, inter alia, considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN) etc," it said.