Yes Bank gets a new tune to connect with customers

You could listen to the tune on the bank's touchpoints such as netbanking, mobile banking, point of sale devices, mobile ringtone, as well as the IVR menu.

In fact the bank calls it the Musical Logo or MOGO.

Mumbai: Don't get confused if you hear a melodious tune while calling Yes bank's customer care. It is the bank's newest marketing strategy to greet customers with the new signature tune.

In its longer version, the melody manifests as a warm, stirring harmony with an inviting tempo that lifts to an exuberant pitch as the music intensifies.

Yes Bank's Chief Marketing Officer Jasneet Bachal says that the “Amid the visual overload that consumers today deal with, this distinct MOGOSCAPE® will be catalytic in creating an experience that goes beyond visuals and touch."

"With the new sonic identity, we have attempted to evolve the brand identity into a simple, memorable and modernized sound – a harmony to engage the customer on a multi-sensory level, optimized for use in digital contexts," he adds.

Readers may recall how Airtel connected with its customers by partnering with composer AR Rahman. The latest signature used by Airtel has gone through several iterations of change but the tune does signify a special connect with the Airtel brand.

"Sound has a deeper emotional association with consumers, helps capture attention, and aid brand recognition. It is an attempt to creatively engage with consumers and create new memory pathways so that whenever our consumers engage with YES BANK, digitally or physically, this signature sound will accompany them on their journey with us," adds Bachal.

Rajeev Raja, Founder, BrandMusiq the agency behind the musical logo says that the objective was to bring alive Yes Bank brand a in a positive and upbeat manner and balance it with the empathy and caring that the Bank offers customers. "We designed a very memorable MOGO surrounded by a modern, contemporary soundscape."

The bank says the musical logo is simple enough for people to remember and striking enough to want to hum along to.

You can watch and hear the Yes Bank video here.