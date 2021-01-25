Yes Bank logs net profit of Rs 151 cr in Oct-Dec quarter

Mumbai: Yes Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 151 crore for the quarter ended December 31.

During the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (2019-20), the bank had reported a loss of Rs 18,560 crore.

The net interest income of the restructured bank increased by 29.7 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 2,560 crore. Besides, the bank reported a total step up in provisioning of Rs 2,935 crore, consisting of additional Rs 765 crore towards Covid-19 related provisioning and the balance majorly towards increasing 'PCR' of both 'NPA and NPI'.