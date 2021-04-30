Yes Bank reports net loss of Rs 3,788 cr in Q4

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Yes Bank on Friday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore for the January-March quarter.

Its gross NPA was 15.41 per cent during the fourth quarter of last fiscal, down from 16.80 per cent reported in the same quarter in FY20.

The total income of the bank during the fourth quarter of FY21 stood at Rs 4,805.30 crore.